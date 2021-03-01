Greene County prosecutor charges father with parental kidnapping in case of missing boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s prosecutor filed charges against a father accused of disappearing with his two sons.

Darrell Peak faces two counts of parental kidnapping for the disappearance of his sons Mayson Peak, 3, and Kaiden Peak, 4.

Greene County investigators say the search for a father and his two children has become more concerning. The three have now been missing since late Thursday night. They presume Peak has no plan to return to the Springfield area.

Detectives have made several attempts to have an Amber Alert issued, but this case has not met the criteria. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory in the case as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the children were last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in Warsaw, Missouri. However, the missing person incident was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday from a home in the 1200 block East FR 28 in Pleasant Hope. The sheriff’s office says a Benton County Deputy located Darrell Peak’s vehicle north of Warsaw, abandoned along State Highway 65, around 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities responded to the area after receiving a tip that two small children were walking along State Highway 65. While responding, a deputy observed who she believed to be Darrell and the children walking up the highway. When she turned around to check, no one was walking along the highway. Earlier Thursday evening, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper stopped to assist Peak on State Highway 65, also north of Warsaw, around 5:30 p.m. According to the trooper, the children were with Peak at the time and appeared to be fine, but their father also declined any assistance.

Family members told authorities Peak’s behavior is out of character, and they have not been able to contact him since he and his two children went missing. Family members have been working around the clock to try and find the three. A few of Peak’s other children quickly began a search in Springfield.

Darrell Peak suffers from depression and has made suicidal statements in the past, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Greene County Sheriff is seeking any tips, and family are asking everyone to be on the look out. Peak is described as a white man, around 5′6″ tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black carpenter jeans, a gray Kum & Go hoody and a black t-shirt. Mayson is described as white boy, 3′ tall, 39 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that says “mama knows best”, joggers and tan work style boots. Kaiden is described as a white boy, 3′4″ tall, 38 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Kaiden was last seen wearing black shirt with blue sleeves, jeans and boots.

If you have any information regarding Darrell Peak or the missing children, contact 911, your nearest local law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6235.

