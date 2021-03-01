Advertisement

Jordan Valley Community Health Center hosts free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday

Medical physicians test for the coronavirus.
Medical physicians test for the coronavirus.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3 Jordan Valley Community Health Center is partnering with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday.

The event is at the new Jordan Valley Community Health Center at 1720 Grand Street in Springfield. It begins at 8 a.m., lasting until noon. You must register HERE.

What is required to be tested?

• You must be a Missouri resident.

• You must register in advance using the links above. What does it cost?

• There is no cost for this event. What type of test is being offered? • Anterior nasal swab to determine if there is an active COVID-19 infection. Who can get tested?

• Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

• Those who have had significant contact with someone who has COVID-19.

• Those who might have been exposed and are not experiencing symptoms.

