Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where this dog named Marley belongs?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a rare find for animal control.

The shelter usually doesn’t know the name of the lost dogs they pick up, but in this dog’s case, they do.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss told us, “he did have a collar with a tag on it that has his name as Marley. Unfortunately, his name is the only information that is on the tag. He didn’t have a microchip either, so there’s nothing to follow up on so we just have to hope that they owners are looking for him.”

He’s also been neutered, another sign that he has an owner. Animal control thinks Marley is a Heeler, Beagle mix, around two to three years old.

He was found running loose at Grand and Grant and someone was able to get him out of traffic and take him to the shelter.

If you know where Marley belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal anytime on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.