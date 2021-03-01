Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where this dog named Marley belongs?

This Beagle/Shepherd mix was found with a tag saying Marley
This Beagle/Shepherd mix was found with a tag saying Marley(KYTV)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a rare find for animal control.

The shelter usually doesn’t know the name of the lost dogs they pick up, but in this dog’s case, they do.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss told us, “he did have a collar with a tag on it that has his name as Marley. Unfortunately, his name is the only information that is on the tag. He didn’t have a microchip either, so there’s nothing to follow up on so we just have to hope that they owners are looking for him.”

He’s also been neutered, another sign that he has an owner. Animal control thinks Marley is a Heeler, Beagle mix, around two to three years old.

He was found running loose at Grand and Grant and someone was able to get him out of traffic and take him to the shelter.

If you know where Marley belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal anytime on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One dies after shooting Saturday afternoon in Springfield on South Avenue
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
22 governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, oppose federal funding allocation in COVID-19 relief proposal
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. grand jury indicts 49 in undercover drug operation sting
The McGee family.
Springfield man transferred to area hospital after spending two months battling COVID-19 in Kansas City

Latest News

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) dunks the ball against Florida during the first half of an...
Arkansas rises in latest AP hoops poll; Missouri falls out
Crews investigate building collapse in downtown Willow Springs, Mo.; displaces apartment building
Missouri Governor Parson names new Greene County collector
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
Greene County prosecutor charges father with parental kidnapping in case of missing boys