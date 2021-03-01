Advertisement

Man stabbed after an argument over a pit bull in Springfield, Mo.

(WOWT)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an argument over a pit bull ended in a stabbing at a gas station.

Police say a man with a pit bull walked into the Fast-N-Friendly on West Chestnut just before midnight on Sunday. Another man started an argument with the dog owner.

The pit bull owner stabbed the other man two to three times as they continued to argue outside of the store.

The pit bull owner took his dog and drove off.

