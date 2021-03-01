MISSING WOMAN: Police ask for your help to locate reported missing Ozark, Mo. woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they need your help to locate a woman reported missing from Ozark.

Police say Tiffany Jeanette Jackson, 41, disappeared with an unidentified man on the morning of February 25. Family say she has not reported to work. They have tried to contact her without any answer.

If you have any knowledge of her whereabouts, contact police at (417) 581-6600.

