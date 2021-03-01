Advertisement

Missouri governor frees $281M from budget cuts

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday freed $281 million in funding for K-12 public schools, college scholarships and other government services that he previously blocked from being spent.

The Republican initially cut $438 million from the current state budget over concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would tank the economy and mean significantly less state revenue for the year.

He’s been releasing chunks of that funding as the economy has improved. The money Parson freed on Monday was the last of his restrictions.

About $123 million of the funding is for K-12 public schools. More than $1.5 million now is available for the state’s academic college scholarship program, Bright Flight. Another $5.7 million was released to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

