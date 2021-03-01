Missouri Governor Parson names new Greene County collector

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson appointed Allen Icet to the office of Greene County Collector. I

Icet fills the position left vacant by Leah Betts, who announced her resignation earlier this year. He will serve the remainder of her term.

Icet holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Washington University. His private sector experience includes engineering and strategic projects in the petro-chemical industry. In addition to his education and background in business, Icet brings extensive experience as a public servant, including time in the Missouri House of Representatives where he served District 84, which covers part of western St. Louis County. During that time, he worked on numerous House committees such as the Economic Development Committee, Appropriations-Education Committee, Ways and Means Committee and the General Laws Committee. From 2006-2010 he also served as chairman of the Budget Committee. In 2010, he ran for Missouri State Auditor.

“I look forward to carrying out the duties of Collector of Revenue and working alongside the other elected Greene County officials,” Icet said. “I plan to do my best for the citizens and I want to continue the high level of customer service established by Ms. Betts and the hardworking staff in that office.”

As Greene County Collector, Icet will oversee the collection of personal property and real estate taxes for the various taxing entities of the County. The 18-employee office collects and distributes nearly $300 million to approximately 40 taxing districts each year, as well as issues tax waivers throughout the year for new residents and first-time car owners.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.