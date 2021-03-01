MSHSAA plans to take strict COVID-19 precautions at state semifinales, championship games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school basketball teams across Missouri are competing to play in the state championship at JQH Arena in Springfield later this month.

Missouri State High School Activities Association Communications Director Jason West said the state has relied on districts to keep players and spectators safe throughout the season. The activities association chose to host district and quarterfinal games at one of the two schools participating in the games this year. It used to host games at a neutral site, but West said this method helps teams avoid travel and confusion about local health ordinances.

West said guidelines will be more strict for state semifinals and trophy games.

”It’s not just show up and yell and cheer and things like that, there’s some other things that are going to be put in place to help make it as safe as possible,” West said.

If fans are unmasked or having trouble social distancing, the association said it can impact the game.

”We are prepared to halt the game at that point until people comply,” West said. “They would then have the choice of staying and complying with our procedures or they would be asked to leave and we will not restart the game until either one of those options has taken place.”

He said all players will be required to go through temperature checks and other COVID-19 precautions in order to enter the stadiums. If they fail one of the initial checks, MSHSAA will take further precautions.

”They’ll have access to a rapid test and ultimately they may not be allowed to play in the contest and would have to forfeit given the nature of what is going on,” West said.

All players not on the court, fans, and journalist will be required to wear a mask. Journalists will also be required to go through the same checks as players.

The activities association is also limiting capacity. MSHSAA has decided to go virtual with its tickets for the games. This will allow the association to limit contact with tickets and money. Tickets will be sold for singular games and fans will be asked to leave once the game they paid to attend has finished.

Leading up to state, the big games have drawn in some big crowds. Video by KY3 show crowds of unmasked students at Friday’s match up between Crane and Galena, as well as at the competition between Strafford and Hartville High Schools.

”What we are telling our members is you need to follow any recommendations that your local health officials have put in place,” said West.

Crane Superintendent Dr. Chris Johnson told KY3 in an email students were asked to wear masks during Friday’s game, but said the district does not actively monitor or remove people who are not wearing a mask because of the low number of active [COVID-19] cases. Stone County is averaging one new case of the virus each day.

The Stone County Health Department said it has encouraged and promoted safety and preventative measures necessary to keep all students, staff and guests safe in our school districts by wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene during school and extracurricular activities to protect the health of all students and guests.

Hartville Superintendent Mark Piper said he is aware of the large number of unmasked people at the game which KY3 referenced. He sent us this statement:

For all extracurricular activities, the Hartville R-II School District adheres to guidelines set forth by the respective local county health departments as well as protocols established by school districts in which we find ourselves to be guests.

Strafford Superintendent Brett Soden shared a similar message, telling KY3 “For all extracurricular activities, including athletics, Strafford staff and students adhere to the local county health department guidelines where the event(s) are being held.”

