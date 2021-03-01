On Your Side podcast: Credit Report Errors Doubled; Was Your Score Hit?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many lenders offer skip-a-payment or deferred options during the pandemic. That gesture is not supposed to negatively impact your credit score. Turns out, the computer systems of many companies recently counted those as late or missed payments.

Ashley talks with Lisa Gill, an expert at Consumer Reports, on how to check your credit report. Gill gives step-by-step instructions on how to file a dispute.

Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast platform.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.