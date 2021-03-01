Advertisement

On Your Side podcast: Credit Report Errors Doubled; Was Your Score Hit?

OYS podcast
OYS podcast(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many lenders offer skip-a-payment or deferred options during the pandemic. That gesture is not supposed to negatively impact your credit score. Turns out, the computer systems of many companies recently counted those as late or missed payments.

Ashley talks with Lisa Gill, an expert at Consumer Reports, on how to check your credit report. Gill gives step-by-step instructions on how to file a dispute.

Listen to this episode on your favorite podcast platform.

