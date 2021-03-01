On Your Side: What to buy in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring forward into savings.

1. Buy cleaning supplies

Now is the best time of the year to buy cleaning supplies. So stock up on bathroom, kitchen and furniture essentials.

2. Buy AC unit

Don’t wait until the dog days of summer to get a new AC unit. March is a great time to replace that more than decade old appliance. Don’t sweat it because there’s a good chance you’ll get the brand you want and you won’t have to wait too long ... compared to well, August.

3. Buy grill and/or mower

If you need a new grill or mower, start researching brands and models. As the temperatures rise the deals will get hot. Here’s the thing, you’ll see the best buys in the fall, but the selection might not be that great.

4. Buy frozen food

Expect to see deals in the freezer section at your favorite grocery store. March is Frozen Food Month. Stock up with the staples, like frozen veggies, desserts and finger foods.

5. Buy an RV (or rent)

Spring break is just around the corner. Hit the open road with a new RV. There’s an option for any budget. Don’t want to spend thousands? You can rent an RV. Be sure to read the fine print.

March 14 is Pi Day. Save on pizza and pie.

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day. Save on corned beef and green beer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.