Crews investigate building collapse in downtown Willow Springs, Mo.
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - City crews are investigating a building collapse in downtown Willow Springs.
Brad Lovan shared the image of the destruction/.
The collapse is located at 226 East Main Street. The building once was a clothing store. Police say they do not know of any injuries.
We have a crew heading to Willow Springs. Watch for more updates through the day.
