Advertisement

Crews investigate building collapse in downtown Willow Springs, Mo.

Brad Lovan/Willow Springs, Mo.
Brad Lovan/Willow Springs, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - City crews are investigating a building collapse in downtown Willow Springs.

Brad Lovan shared the image of the destruction/.

The collapse is located at 226 East Main Street. The building once was a clothing store. Police say they do not know of any injuries.

We have a crew heading to Willow Springs. Watch for more updates through the day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One dies after shooting Saturday afternoon in Springfield on South Avenue
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
22 governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, oppose federal funding allocation in COVID-19 relief proposal
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One hurt, sent to hospital after shooting in central Springfield
Crews are working to restore power in southeast Springfield after hours-long outages that began...
City Utilities: Crews working to restore hours-long power outages in southeast Springfield

Latest News

Trout season opens at Bennett Spring State Park on March 1, 2021
Trout season is underway in Missouri
File image
Man from Stover, Mo. killed in a fiery crash
Man stabbed after an argument over a pit bull in Springfield, Mo.
Highs in the 50s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High pressure in control as we start a new week