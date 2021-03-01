Crews investigate building collapse in downtown Willow Springs, Mo.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - City crews are investigating a building collapse in downtown Willow Springs.

Brad Lovan shared the image of the destruction/.

The collapse is located at 226 East Main Street. The building once was a clothing store. Police say they do not know of any injuries.

We have a crew heading to Willow Springs. Watch for more updates through the day.

