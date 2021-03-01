Advertisement

Police investigating death at home in north Springfield as a homicide

The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon in a...
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon in a north Springfield neighborhood.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a death Friday afternoon in a north Springfield neighborhood is considered a homicide.

Police responded to the 1300 bock North Concord Avenue around 4 p.m.

Investigators say neighbors saw an unsecured door in the home. They checked it out because the home is vacant and there has been some unauthorized traffic in and out of the home recently. Then, they found a body inside the home.

Police have not identified the victim by name, age or gender.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

