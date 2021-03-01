Police investigating death at home in north Springfield as a homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a death Friday afternoon in a north Springfield neighborhood is considered a homicide.

Police responded to the 1300 bock North Concord Avenue around 4 p.m.

Investigators say neighbors saw an unsecured door in the home. They checked it out because the home is vacant and there has been some unauthorized traffic in and out of the home recently. Then, they found a body inside the home.

Police have not identified the victim by name, age or gender.

