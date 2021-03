Pulaski County, Mo. grand jury indicts 49 in undercover drug operation sting

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County, Mo. prosecutor filed charges against 49 in a two-year undercover drug operation sting.

Each of the 49 face charges of selling or distributing a controlled substance. The South Central Drug Task Force and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office carried out the investigation.

Prosecutor Kevin Hillman presented the charges to a grand jury over a period of several months in 2020. The prosecutor delayed the announcement of charges citing officer safety, allowing the arrests of the 49 without incident.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals face indictment.

Joni Bast (St. Robert), DOB: 03/1982; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 12/14/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance,12/26/2018

David Hall Lee (St. Robert), DOB: 09/1948; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 07/01/2019

Sable Sutherland (Laquey), DOB: 05/1992; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 02/20/2019

Tracie Whisenhunt (Crocker), DOB: 10/1971; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance,12/11/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 12/26/2018

Melissa Zike (St. Robert), DOB: 10/1982; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/10/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/23/2019

Jonathan Simpson (Waynesville), DOB: 05/1987; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 02/20/2019

Desiree Rozar (Dixon), DOB:11/1970; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 05/31/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 06/05/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/23/2019

Jennifer Rose (Crocker), DOB: 01/1991; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 07/10/2019

Patrick Pirtle (St. Robert), DOB: 01/1982; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 06/05/2019 Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 01/10/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 01/18/2019

Tyler Picklesimer (Dixon), DOB: 02/1993; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/01/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/23/2019

Cristy Parrafiallo (Waynesville), DOB: 12/1977; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 07/10/2019

Jeremy McAllister (Waynesville), DOB: 04/1984; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 06/05/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/01/2019

Timothy Matthews (Waynesville), DOB: 07/1963; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 06/05/2019

Karen Cole (St. Robert), DOB: 04/1957; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 06/05/2019

Joyce Lively (Crocker), DOB: 12/1959; Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 03/14/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 05/09/2019

Anna Kelley (Richland), DOB: 12/1991; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 02/22/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 03/14/2019

Daniel Collier (Waynesville), DOB: 01/1983; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 05/31/2019

Alice Jones (Waynesville), DOB: 05/1976; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 01/19/2019

Justin Huey (Richland), DOB: 10/1984; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 01/10/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 02/20/2019

Shelae Carriger (St. Robert), DOB: 12/1992; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 01/18/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/01/2019

Joshua Honse (Dixon), DOB: 12/1991; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 03/14/2019

Michael Freeman (St. Robert), DOB: 07/1968; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 03/14/2019

Steven Hashagen (St. Robert), DOB: 08/1949; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 07/01/2019

Shanda Hill (St. Robert), DOB: 08/1962; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 07/01/2019

Anthony Brinson (St. Robert), DOB: 06/1961; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 05/17/2019

Teresa Brinson (St. Robert), DOB: 02/1961; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 05/17/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/01/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/10/2019

Jason Brown (Dixon), DOB: 02/1977; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 07/23/2019

Tina Foster (Crocker), DOB: 09/1969; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 01/10/2019

Joshua Luther (St.Robert), DOB: 11/1992; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 05/17/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/01/2019

Tara Foster (Dixon), DOB: 01/1980; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 05/21/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 06/26/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/18/2018, Class A Felony of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, 07/26/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 08/09/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 08/14/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 08/22/2018

Christopher Harris (Dixon), DOB: 08/1967; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/18/2018, Class A Felony of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, 07/26/2018

Jeffrey Forshey (Waynesville), DOB: 08/1968; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/26/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 08/09/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 08/14/2018

Albert Anderson (Dixon), DOB: 12/1965; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance,05/16/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 06/26/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/19/2018

Reba Thayer (St. Robert), DOB: 03/1991; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 01/31/2019, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 02/04/2019

Kathleen Cochran (Dixon), DOB: 02/1960; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 05/16/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 06/26/2018, Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, 07/19/2018

Jessica Thompson (Dixon), DOB: 09/1992; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 05/21/2018

Darrin Swyers (Crocker), DOB: 04/1969; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 01/03/2019

Melissa Davis (Waynesville), DOB: 05/1980; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 05/18/2018

Brandy Fergot (Dixon), DOB: 07/1978; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 08/09/2018

Jason Brown (Dixon), DOB: 02/1977; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 01/03/2019

Janet Shafer (Waynesville), DOB: 06/1991; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 05/16/2018

Ryan Thorson (St. Robert), DOB: 10/1988; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 05/16/2018

Katelynn Brogden (St. Robert), DOB:05/1993; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 02/28/2019

Taylor Bryars (St. Robert), DOB: 01/1990; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 05/13/2019

Demon Culpepper (Waynesville), DOB: 02/1995; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI: 02/01/2019

Mark Graham (St. Robert), DOB: 12/1978; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI:02/26/2019

Coby Lawson (Waynesville), DOB: 09/1987; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI:02/16/2019

Sedrick Simmons (Waynesville), DOB: 09/1979; Class C Felony of delivery of a controlled substance, MSHP, DOI:06/04/2018

