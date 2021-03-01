Advertisement

Questions surround death of former NFL player Louis Nix III

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Notre Dame and NFL player Louis Nix III has died after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death.

Nix’s mother Stephanie Wingfield told multiple news outlets in Jacksonville, Florida, that authorities said her son died but haven’t been able to tell her how.

Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home on Saturday.

In December 2020, he was shot in an armed robbery.

Nix, 29, had received high praise during his time with the Fighting Irish.

He was then drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 but struggled to make an impact in the NFL due to injuries.

