Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. celebrates opening day of trout season

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Opening day for trout season marks many traditions for families.

Roaring River State Park hatchery manager Paul Spurgeon says the hatchery is reopened and the team has been working hard to make sure the trout were ready to go in the stream for anglers.

”Opening day since I was 16 brought two friends down my family thought I was crazy and now my whole families here with me,” Lee Summit resident Chuck Martin said.

Martin said he has only missed two opening days in 29 years.

”We have trailers down here and enjoy coming down, we love having the people, everyone sits around we bring our heaters we just love it down here it’s a good time,” Martin said.

He said it’s also a great opportunity to reunite with friends.

”We’ve got friends from Joplin that are here, friends that fly in from Texas,” Martin said.

Cathy Tichenor and her family have attended opening day for about 30 years.

”More than anything It’s not about catching fish it’s about tradition,” Springfield resident Cathy Tichenor said.

Tichenor’s niece, Saylor, says her favorite part of opening day is spending time with family.

”I haven’t got to see them in awhile so being with them,” Tichenor said.

For others opening day is bringing a sense of normalcy.

”It so great to be able to come here to fish walk on the trails and just absorb people in the outdoors,” Jewell Farwell said.

”A lot of people came out here to enjoy the outdoors and our staff here was on the front lines the entire time making sure everybody had a safe place to go,” Hatchery Manager Paul Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon said the park already sold 1,800 fishing tags. He expects to sell more Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.