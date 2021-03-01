Advertisement

Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. celebrates opening day of trout season

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Opening day for trout season marks many traditions for families.

Roaring River State Park hatchery manager Paul Spurgeon says the hatchery is reopened and the team has been working hard to make sure the trout were ready to go in the stream for anglers.

”Opening day since I was 16 brought two friends down my family thought I was crazy and now my whole families here with me,” Lee Summit resident Chuck Martin said.

Martin said he has only missed two opening days in 29 years.

”We have trailers down here and enjoy coming down, we love having the people, everyone sits around we bring our heaters we just love it down here it’s a good time,” Martin said.

He said it’s also a great opportunity to reunite with friends.

”We’ve got friends from Joplin that are here, friends that fly in from Texas,” Martin said.

Cathy Tichenor and her family have attended opening day for about 30 years.

”More than anything It’s not about catching fish it’s about tradition,” Springfield resident Cathy Tichenor said.

Tichenor’s niece, Saylor, says her favorite part of opening day is spending time with family.

”I haven’t got to see them in awhile so being with them,” Tichenor said.

For others opening day is bringing a sense of normalcy.

”It so great to be able to come here to fish walk on the trails and just absorb people in the outdoors,” Jewell Farwell said.

”A lot of people came out here to enjoy the outdoors and our staff here was on the front lines the entire time making sure everybody had a safe place to go,” Hatchery Manager Paul Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon said the park already sold 1,800 fishing tags. He expects to sell more Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One dies after shooting Saturday afternoon in Springfield on South Avenue
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. grand jury indicts 49 in undercover drug operation sting
Man stabbed after an argument over a pit bull in Springfield, Mo.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
Greene County prosecutor charges father with parental kidnapping in case of missing boys

Latest News

On February 25, the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill that would provide...
Missouri’s House passes proposal to provide scholarships to private schools
Greene County Collector starts his first day in office
Greene County Collector starts his first day in office
What the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine means for vaccinations in the Ozarks
MSHSAA plans to take strict COVID-19 precautions at state semifinales, championship games
OYS podcast
On Your Side podcast: Credit Report Errors Doubled; Was Your Score Hit?