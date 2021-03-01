Advertisement

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

Washington County Schools received $500,000 from the Dept. of Justice for school safety...
Washington County Schools received $500,000 from the Dept. of Justice for school safety improvements.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District said the situation was “contained” and in a Facebook post the district said the student was hurt in an “isolated incident.” The school is in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The Pine Bluff Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking a comment Monday, nor did the Watson Chapel superintendent.

Monday was scheduled to be Watson Chapel’s first day back for on-site learning in several weeks because of winter weather and subsequent water issues.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One dies after shooting Saturday afternoon in Springfield on South Avenue
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
22 governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, oppose federal funding allocation in COVID-19 relief proposal
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. grand jury indicts 49 in undercover drug operation sting
The McGee family.
Springfield man transferred to area hospital after spending two months battling COVID-19 in Kansas City

Latest News

Crews investigate building collapse in downtown Willow Springs, Mo.; displaces apartment building
Missouri Governor Parson names new Greene County collector
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
Greene County prosecutor charges father with parental kidnapping in case of missing boys
This Beagle/Shepherd mix was found with a tag saying Marley
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Do you know where this dog named Marley belongs?