Springfield LGBTQ activist discusses Equality Act recently passed by House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United States House of Representatives passed the Equality Act on Thursday.

This would extend the Civil Rights Act of 1964, including explicitly sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The fact that it passed the House is really big news. We in the LGBTQ community are really great at taking our wins and celebrating our wins, but never resting on our laurels,” said The Glo Center Co-President, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins.

It was a split vote between the two parties with three Republicans voting for it. Co-President of the Glo Center, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins said that’s discouraging.

“The fact that we only got three Republicans is not so great of news,” said Sherman-Wilkins. “Treating everyone equal under the eyes of the law isn’t a partisan issue. There’s members of the LGBTQ community that are Republicans and Conservatives.”

The Equality Act will prohibit discrimination in the workforce, housing, education, public accommodations, credit and jury service.

“There are currently 27 states, and Missouri is one of them, which it is perfectly legal to discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

Sherman-Wilkins said he’s staying cautiously optimistic, because to pass in the Senate will come with its challenges.

”We have the filibuster to contend with. Which means you can’t simply pass a bill by majority. Even with all 50 democratic senators who expressed support even if they voted, and Kamala Harris breaks the tie, we still don’t have the votes for the 60 votes threshold that’s needed to pass the filibuster,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

At the end of the day, Sherman-Wilkins said like every American, those in the LGBTQ community deserves life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

”We are human. We deserve love. When thinking about if you should be advocates for this particular piece of legislation you know it really is living up to our ideals that all people are equal under the law,” said Sherman-Wilkins.

The House passed a similar bill in May of 2019, but it died in the Senate.

