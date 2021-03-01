The Place - Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Will you be ready when severe weather strikes?

Springfield/Greene County Office of Emergency Management Director, Larry Woods, talks about Severe Weather Preparedness Week, happening from March 1 through March 5. Woods explains the importance of this week and the essential items you need in an emergency go-kit in case you face life-threatening weather conditions.

