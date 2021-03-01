Trout season is underway in Missouri

BENNETT SPRING STATE PARK, Mo. (KY3) -March 1 is a day anglers anxiously await all winter for, the start of trout season in Missouri.

Hundreds of anglers stood shoulder to shoulder at Bennett Spring State Park for the siren to sound at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Anglers can mark opening day for catch-and-keep trout fishing season at three other state parks as well:

Montauk State Park near Licking

Roaring River State Park near Cassville

Maramec Spring Park near St. James

Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. Fishers can purchase trout tags at the state park concession stores, which costs $4 this year with a daily limit of four trout.

Staff are expected to stock around 20,000 trout across the four trout parks on opening day. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

