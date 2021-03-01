Advertisement

Trout season is underway in Missouri

Trout season opens at Bennett Spring State Park on March 1, 2021
Trout season opens at Bennett Spring State Park on March 1, 2021(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETT SPRING STATE PARK, Mo. (KY3) -March 1 is a day anglers anxiously await all winter for, the start of trout season in Missouri.

Hundreds of anglers stood shoulder to shoulder at Bennett Spring State Park for the siren to sound at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Anglers can mark opening day for catch-and-keep trout fishing season at three other state parks as well:

  • Montauk State Park near Licking
  • Roaring River State Park near Cassville
  • Maramec Spring Park near St. James

Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. Fishers can purchase trout tags at the state park concession stores, which costs $4 this year with a daily limit of four trout.

Staff are expected to stock around 20,000 trout across the four trout parks on opening day. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

For more information on permits, trout tags and locations, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children,...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Two children, father reported missing from Greene County
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One dies after shooting Saturday afternoon in Springfield on South Avenue
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
22 governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, oppose federal funding allocation in COVID-19 relief proposal
The Springfield Police Department responded to the 900 block of South Avenue around 5 p.m. to...
One hurt, sent to hospital after shooting in central Springfield
Crews are working to restore power in southeast Springfield after hours-long outages that began...
City Utilities: Crews working to restore hours-long power outages in southeast Springfield

Latest News

Brad Lovan/Willow Springs, Mo.
Crews investigate building collapse in downtown Willow Springs, Mo.
File image
Man from Stover, Mo. killed in a fiery crash
Man stabbed after an argument over a pit bull in Springfield, Mo.
Highs in the 50s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High pressure in control as we start a new week