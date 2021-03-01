Advertisement

Yellville, Ark. woman, born on Leap Day, celebrates 101st birthday with parade

Wilma Ott, who resides at Somerset Senior Living in Yellville, Arkansas, was born on Leap Day in 1920.
Wilma Ott, who resides at Somerset Senior Living in Yellville, Arkansas, was born on Leap Day in 1920.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Family and friends treated Wilma Ott to a special, social-distanced parade to celebrate her 101st birthday.

Wilma, who resides at Somerset Senior Living in Yellville, Arkansas, was born on Leap Day in 1920.

Many of Wilma’s family members, including her 89-year-old sister, participated in Sunday’s parade. Several cars and a fire crew also joined the parade route.

Many loved ones also welcomed her at the door of Somerset, which hasn’t happened often over the past year due to the pandemic. Employees at Somerset say she enjoyed the warm wishes.

