Advertisement

CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County prosecutor charges father with parental kidnapping in case of missing boys
Police say Tiffany Jeanette Jackson, 41, disappeared with an unidentified man on the morning of...
MISSING WOMAN: Police ask for your help to locate reported missing Ozark, Mo. woman
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 250+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 500 cases
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people