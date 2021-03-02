Advertisement

Driver hits and kills a swan at a park in Bolivar, Mo.

Police are investigating if it was intentional
Dunnegan Park in Bolivar, Mo.
Dunnegan Park in Bolivar, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Police in Bolivar, Mo. are trying to find out if a driver in a pickup intentionally hit and killed a swan at Dunnegan Memorial Park.

At least one witness told police they saw the driver speed up and then run over the swan Monday afternoon. The driver later called police and said it was an accident.

Police want you to give them a call if you have any information about the incident at (417) 326-5298. No arrests have been made.

The swans are a staple to the park, and have drawn visitors to the town for years.

