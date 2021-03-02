Gov. Parson reports less than half of the eligible Missourians will seek the COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report found a substantial number of Missourians will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Local health leaders say many people have questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

“It is a really important decision to make but we understand people have a lot of questions,” said Kathryn Wall, spokesperson for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Wall said it’s understandable why people have questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Was this done too fast? Did this vaccine get approved too fast? I want to reassure people, there weren’t any cut corners in this process,” she said.

Wall said many people are wondering, how long the COVID-19 vaccine lasts. She said experts are pretty confident it provides immunity for at least 90 days but as far as if it could become an annual vaccine, they’re not sure yet.

Gov. Mike Parson recently announced the next phase of vaccine distribution would begin later this month. He said even if it’s available and Missourians are eligible, 40% of them will not seek the vaccine, according to a study by the Missouri Hospital Association.

“While we strongly encourage Missourians to consider getting a vaccine, we know it is a personal choice and not everyone that is eligible will want one,” Parson said.

Wall said the numbers concerning how many people might get the vaccine have shifted quite a bit in recent months and she expects them to change even more.

“As we see more people get vaccinated, we see more people talking about their experience, I believe you’ll see more people become comfortable with those ideas,” she said.

She said it may be a personal choice, but the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine affects more than just one person.

“It does matter. It’s one of those things that we do have to think about even beyond ourselves to our friends, our family, our community,” Wall said.

Wall said she encourages anyone with questions about the vaccine to get answers. She said ask your doctor or visit the health department’s website for frequently asked questions.

