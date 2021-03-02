Insurer will honor Lebanon, Mo. police officer’s COVID-19 death claim

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City of Lebanon, Mo. Mayor Jared Carr announced Tuesday Missouri Employers Mutual, the city’s workers’ compensation insurance provider, will honor Officer Kendle Blackburn’s workers’ compensation claim.

Officer Blackburn died on December 28 following an extended battle with COVID‐19.

“We are thankful Missouri Employers Mutual made this decision,” Mayor Carr said. “We recognize the sacrifice Officer Blackburn made for our community and while we know he can never be replaced, hopefully these benefits will help ease the burden on Officer Blackburn’s family.”

Lebanon city leaders say they were first notified Friday the insurer determined Officer Blackburn’s COVID-19 exposure and subsequent death did not meet qualifications for workers’ compensation, thus the claim had been denied. Workers’ compensation insurance provides medical, disability, rehabilitation, and death benefits to employees who suffer job-related injuries or illnesses.

“We appreciate Missouri Employers Mutual’s willingness to work with us on this as they work to understand COVID claims and the presumption order,” said Mayor Carr. “We also want to express our appreciation to Chris Meckem at First State Insurance Agency for facilitating this conversation. This result also would not have been possible without the assistance of Gov. Mike Parson, State Sen. Sandy Crawford and State Rep. Jeff Knight.”

