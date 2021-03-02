Missouri’s House passes proposal to provide scholarships to private schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill providing scholarships for students to attend private schools. Under the proposal, private donors would donate funds to nonprofits and in turn, receive a tax credit for the full amount of their donation.

“Creating a small program that would equal less than 1% of the total budget for education at the state level to allow students or families who might not be in a situation that’s working for them to apply for a scholarship so that they can do their education a different way, to me, sounds like a reasonable program that, I think, is sorely needed for a lot of families in the state.” Said Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

The bill will now move to the senate.

“I’ve been a supporter of public education my whole life. My mom is a school teacher and it worked really well for me. There are some students for which that experience is not working,” said Fitzpatrick.

Springfield State Rep. Betsy Fogle voted against the bill.

“Our teachers do an excellent job in educating our kiddos so I knew when I came to Jefferson City was to fight anything that takes our public education dollars and puts them elsewhere,” said Fogle.

She said there are other ways to help students reach their potential.

“If we fully funded our public education system and our transportation mechanisms and allowed kiddos to excel in the public school system then a lot of these problems would be alleviated,” said Fogle.

If this bill passes in the Senate, it will only impact areas with a 30,000 population or higher. While this won’t make a difference in rural school systems, it will impact the Springfield public school district.

“We know that the public school systems not only educate our kiddos but we’ve seen this over the last year, they feed our kids, provide before and after school care to our kiddos we need to be doing everything we can to support that and not take dollars away,” said Fogle.

Treasurer Fitzpatrick says some kids still fall through the cracks.

“There are a lot of kids that for whatever reason their education system isn’t working out for them, Maybe they are being bullied and thats a problem for them.,” said Fitzpatrick.

The bill would provide up to $50 million in tax credits to donors. The funds would also go to transportation, tutoring and other educational expenses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.