Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters responded to a call just before midnight Monday of an explosion in a garage.

When the first units arrived, they found the house on fire in the 900 block of W. Audrey Street on the west side of town.

“The fire started inside the garage,” said Republic Fire Chief Duane Compton.

“The homeowner was working on a motorcycle. We’re unsure what caused the explosion at that time. The homeowner, his wife and two dogs escaped.”

The man is being treated for serious burns to his hands and arms.

The fire destroyed the house, a boat, jet ski, semi-truck and two cars.

