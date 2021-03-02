Police investigating crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and Sunset.

Investigators say the driver was heading southbound on Fremont, then suffered a medical episode. Investigators say the driver then ran the red light at Sunset, hitting the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver is alive.

