SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check out the sample ballots for Missouri’s April 6 election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taxes, schools and city government highlight the April 2021 municipal election. Before you make a decision, check out your county’s sample ballot.
MISSOURI:
Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/03/01/april-barry-county-sample-ballots/
Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-benton-county-sample-ballots/
Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-camden-county-sample-ballots/
Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-cedar-county-sample-ballots/
Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/
Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-dade-county-sample-ballots/
Dallas County: https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/MSQJ6KLQTVFZNN77QMVTAFVNTE.png
Dent County: https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5S7ZLRRDINCX7A6SCNI4IYUXEM.png
Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-douglas-county-sample-ballots/
Greene County: https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=36573
Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-hickory-county-sample-ballots/
Howell County: (Delayed)
Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/
Lawrence County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-lawrence-county-sample-ballots/
Miller County: https://218256de-bf4a-4da8-ac6f-9ce4cf664d18.filesusr.com/ugd/cbf041_d5dca01c8dd24bc0bf29d622536bb96f.pdf
Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-oregon-county-sample-ballots/
Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/03/01/april-ozark-county-sample-ballots/
Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/directory/county-clerk/elections/
Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Sample-Ballots.pdf
Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NSZYFTWXRR4bRn2SvFA09-WSAu-njgzG/view
Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-shannon-county-sample-ballots/
St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-st-clair-county-sample-ballots/
Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/Publication_Ballot_April_2021.pdf
Taney County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-taney-county-sample-ballots/
Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/26/april-texas-county-sample-ballots/
Webster County: (Delayed)
Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-wright-county-sample-ballots/
