SAMPLE BALLOTS: Check out the sample ballots for Missouri’s April 6 election

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taxes, schools and city government highlight the April 2021 municipal election. Before you make a decision, check out your county’s sample ballot.

MISSOURI:

Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/03/01/april-barry-county-sample-ballots/

Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-benton-county-sample-ballots/

Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-camden-county-sample-ballots/

Cedar County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-cedar-county-sample-ballots/

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-dade-county-sample-ballots/

Dallas County: https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/MSQJ6KLQTVFZNN77QMVTAFVNTE.png

Dent County: https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/5S7ZLRRDINCX7A6SCNI4IYUXEM.png

Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-douglas-county-sample-ballots/

Greene County: https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=36573

Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-hickory-county-sample-ballots/

Howell County: (Delayed)

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Lawrence County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-lawrence-county-sample-ballots/

Miller County: https://218256de-bf4a-4da8-ac6f-9ce4cf664d18.filesusr.com/ugd/cbf041_d5dca01c8dd24bc0bf29d622536bb96f.pdf

Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-oregon-county-sample-ballots/

Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/03/01/april-ozark-county-sample-ballots/

Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/directory/county-clerk/elections/

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Sample-Ballots.pdf

Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NSZYFTWXRR4bRn2SvFA09-WSAu-njgzG/view

Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-shannon-county-sample-ballots/

St. Clair County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-st-clair-county-sample-ballots/

Stone County: https://stonecountyclerk.com/media/uploads/downloads/Publication_Ballot_April_2021.pdf

Taney County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-taney-county-sample-ballots/

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/26/april-texas-county-sample-ballots/

Webster County: (Delayed)

Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2021/02/25/april-wright-county-sample-ballots/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

