Missouri’s statewide tornado drill causes confusion with alert to phones

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service cleared up confusion about a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.

Phones across Missouri received a message claiming a “tornado warning in your area” around 10 a.m. The alert from the National Weather Service confused many since it did not indicate it was a drill. KY3 received several phone calls and messages asking if the tornado threat was real. It was only a drill.

National Weather Service’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steve Runnels said “In every test warning the National Weather Service provides, the word “test” is sprinkled throughout. Today, we initiated the drill at 10 a.m. and for reasons that we’re not quite sure on at this point in time, that did result in everyone’s cell phones going off and, unfortunately, the test messaging within the cell was deleted, so unfortunately people were surprised by it. I guess in some ways, we did test the system.”

As a clarification, KY3′s First Alert Weather App did not push out the message to phones about a tornado drill, but did warning of the drill moments before it happened.

