Advertisement

Missouri’s statewide tornado drill causes confusion with alert to phones

Emergency Alert/National Weather Service
Emergency Alert/National Weather Service(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service cleared up confusion about a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.

Phones across Missouri received a message claiming a “tornado warning in your area” around 10 a.m. The alert from the National Weather Service confused many since it did not indicate it was a drill. KY3 received several phone calls and messages asking if the tornado threat was real. It was only a drill.

National Weather Service’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steve Runnels said “In every test warning the National Weather Service provides, the word “test” is sprinkled throughout. Today, we initiated the drill at 10 a.m. and for reasons that we’re not quite sure on at this point in time, that did result in everyone’s cell phones going off and, unfortunately, the test messaging within the cell was deleted, so unfortunately people were surprised by it. I guess in some ways, we did test the system.”

As a clarification, KY3′s First Alert Weather App did not push out the message to phones about a tornado drill, but did warning of the drill moments before it happened.

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App for any severe weather alerts. Below is for Apple devices.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Below is for Apple devices.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County prosecutor charges father with parental kidnapping in case of missing boys
Police say Tiffany Jeanette Jackson, 41, disappeared with an unidentified man on the morning of...
MISSING WOMAN: Police ask for your help to locate reported missing Ozark, Mo. woman
Man stabbed after an argument over a pit bull in Springfield, Mo.
Building collapse in Willow Springs, Mo.
Crews investigate building collapse in downtown Willow Springs, Mo.; displaces apartment building tenants

Latest News

Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Police investigating crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.
Dunnegan Park in Bolivar, Mo.
Driver hits and kills a swan at a park in Bolivar, Mo.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer today before jumping 10 degrees on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A nice streak of weather
A nice streak of weather