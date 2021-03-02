Advertisement

Statewide tornado drill Tuesday is a part of severe weather awareness week in Missouri

One of Lake Ozark's two city-operated tornado sirens, located at the main fire station on Bagnell Dam Boulevard(KY3)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s state-wide tornado drill will take place Tuesday encouraging you to find and practice where you will take shelter during a major storm.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., sirens will go off as well as the radio drill announcements. Schools and some businesses will also practice drills to make sure they are ready.

Being prepared is not only important for safety reasons but it also can help ease anxiety in your children.

“When it comes to severe weather the best thing that parents can do is just prepare themselves,” said Rachael Herrington, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at Drury University.

She says that goes beyond just having a kit prepared.

“Some parents have their own anxiety issues that they have to sort of work through on their own in order to set that example for the children,” she adds.

Make sure to download the free KY3 Weather app for all the latest storm updates as spring approaches.

