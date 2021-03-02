Advertisement

The Place: One-on-One with John Lindell

By Michael Gibson
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - John Lindell is the lead pastor of James River Church, a buzzing congregation of over 60,000 people who attend services both in-person and online. Lindell talks with Michael Gibson to discuss leading his church and the story behind his new book called New Normal: Experiencing God’s Best for Your Life releasing April 20, 2021.

New Normal is available for pre-order on Amazon, or anywhere books are sold.

