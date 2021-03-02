Voters in Branson, Mo. will consider renewing tourism tax on April ballot

Branson, Mo. (KY3) -Branson voters will soon decide whether or not to charge tourists more during their trips.

Jim Pulley, a Branson resident, says he thinks they are already paying high enough taxes as is it.

”I think it probably comes down to being more responsible with the money that’s already being paid,” Branson resident Jim Pulley said.

But in a city depending on millions of tourists each year, The Crystal Fish business owner Linda Cherry says it’s important people vote yes on April 6.

”I live here in Branson so for me it’s really important on two sides of this,” Cherry said.

Two sides, because 75% of the money goes to keeping the city running.

”It’s our water, our sewer, I mean it’s everything in that aspect,” Cherry said.

Cherry said the other 25% is for marketing Branson.

“Getting the word out so people know what we’re doing here and what’s going on and all of the wonderful things we have to offer,” Cherry said.

The city tourism tax is an extra 4% for lodging at hotels, attractions and tickets for shows. And it’s 0.5% increase on food and drink sales at restaurants.

Jason Outman, the Branson Lakes/Area Chamber of Commerce President, said there could be problems if the tax isn’t continued.

”Unfortunately if it doesn’t pass the city is going to be in some jam because we’re not going to have enough money to cover all of our infrastructure costs,” Outman said.

”It’s just vitally important that we get that renewal and that we also it’s vote yes on one and two that’s a two part question on the ballot,” Cherry said.

”We are one of the highest taxed cities in the area as it is, I can understand it is for infrastructure but I think that money should come from someone else or somewhere else,” Pulley said.

