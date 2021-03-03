Alamo Drafthouse files for bankruptcy protection; Springfield theater staying open

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Alamo Drafthouse becomes the latest theater chain to file for bankruptcy protection.

A spokesperson for the Springfield cinema says it is not among the locations closing immediately because it is a franchise. The company reports its closing two theaters in Texas and one in Kansas City.

Alamo Drafthouse reported success as one of the most profitable theater chains before the pandemic. The pandemic limited seating capacity and stopped blockbuster movie releases.

The pandemic temporarily closed the Springfield location. The company does not have a timetable for reopening.

