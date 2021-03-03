Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs Stand Your Ground bill into law

Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, right, speaks to the Senate at the Arkansas Capitol in Little...
Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger, right, speaks to the Senate at the Arkansas Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 about his proposal to ease restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense. The Senate approved Ballinger's measure, sending it to the state House. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday signed into law a measure easing the state’s restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense.

The Republican governor signed the measure that removes the duty to retreat before deadly force can be used, despite past concerns he’s raised about changing the state’s self-defense law.

A similar measure stalled in the Legislature two years ago, but the bill this year moved more easily after groups such as the state’s sheriffs’ and prosecutors’ associations that previously opposed it said they’re neutral to the latest version.

Supporters have said the bill is needed to give further legal protection to people who defend themselves, though the state’s law previously allowed the use of deadly force without retreating in some situations. Opponents have said the measure will lead to more violence, especially against people of color.

Hutchinson also said he’ll sign legislation that make the state’s voter ID law even stricter by no longer allowing people without identification to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.

