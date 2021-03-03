Buddy Check 3: Mammograms & the COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two great ways to stay healthy: regular mammograms and your COVID-19 vaccine.

It turns out they don’t always work well together when they’re scheduled too closely. Like most vaccines, these shots can cause your lymph nodes to swell.

“What we’re seeing in some cases, the lymph nodes under the arm pit can enlarge,” said OBGYN, Dr. Kristy McCall.

And she says that is an appropriate response. According to Dr. McCall, it’s part of how our body forms an immune response, by the lymph nodes and the general area enlarging and doing their job. While swelling is a normal even successful response to a vaccine, you don’t want to see those enlarged nodes on your next mammogram.

Susan Smith, manager of Cox Health’s Breast Care Clinic says it complicates the interpretation, that you don’t know where the enlarged nodes are coming from.

The Breast Care Clinic at Cox has already seen a case where the vaccine complicated the mammogram. A woman was in to make sure an area of interest was okay. But her mammogram showed enlarged nodes on the opposite side of the breast in question, and radiologists confirmed she had gotten a covid vaccine recently. So she must come back in another six months for more testing.

“If you have swollen nodes and we don’t know where they’re coming from, how would you walk away, wondering, is it truly the vaccine or something going on in the breast we don’t know about,” said Smith. “I would rather be safe.”

To be safe, Cox is following guidelines from the Society of Breast Imaging, asking patients to schedule their mammogram 4-6 weeks after their covid vaccine...or better yet, advising to get your mammogram before your vaccine if you can.

Dr. McCall advises doing your self-exam before scheduling your vaccine.

“Certainly before you get your vaccine do a breast exam feel into arm pits, know what’s normal for you and time your mammogram before you get your doses,” said Dr. McCall.

Cox Breast Care Clinic is already inviting its patients to reschedule if they want to and alerting them to wait 4-6 weeks after having the shot.

“It’s safe, the right thing to do,” said Smith. “Radiologists always look at what’s best for the patient, to prevent them from coming back unnecessarily and have that scare.”

Buddy Check 3 is a joint effort between KY3, Mercy and Cox Hospitals, and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. CLICK HERE to sign up.

The dates, times, and locations are listed here:

March 22: Cox Branson (by appt only)

March 23: 1 p.m. -3 p.m. Cox Monett

March 24: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cox Barton County in Lamar

March 29: 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Cox South

