Camden County investigators identify victim in death investigation; missing truck located

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County investigators identified a man found dead at a home.

Deputies found Dennis Born, 63, dead at a home on March 1 on Thousand Oaks Drive. Investigators ruled his death suspicious. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on Thursday.

Deputies located a truck believed to be taken from the scene of the crime on Wednesday.

If you have any information on this case or the location of this vehicle please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

