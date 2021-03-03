City of Pierce City, Mo. issues precautionary boil water advisory

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Pierce City, Mo. issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break.

The break led to low water pressure in the city. Low water pressure could lead to contamination.

The city will collect water samples on Thursday. Stay tuned for new information.

