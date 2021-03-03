Advertisement

City of Pierce City, Mo. issues precautionary boil water advisory

They reported it Friday Morning.
They reported it Friday Morning.(AP Images)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Pierce City, Mo. issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break.

The break led to low water pressure in the city. Low water pressure could lead to contamination.

The city will collect water samples on Thursday. Stay tuned for new information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and...
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.
Firefighters believe gas fumes caused explosion, house fire in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

For the past three years Crowder Colleges cassville campus has seen a one-hundred percent pass...
Crowder College nursing program in Cassville, Mo. receives high marks
Springfield Police investigate four homicides in the month of February
Springfield Police investigate 4 homicides in the month of February
Missouri House Bill 1045.
Missouri House proposal creates guidelines for sports team eligibility for transgender youth
Buddy Check 3: Mammograms & the COVID-19 vaccine
Buddy Check 3: Mammograms & the COVID-19 vaccine