CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County forgery suspect?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael Levi Pulis, 23-years-old (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a forgery suspect. Detectives say Michael Pulis also goes by the alias, “Levi Marsh.” He’s charged in Greene County with forgery and resisting arrest.

Investigators say the 23-year-old could be connected to assaults, car thefts, and drug crimes. Pulis is 5′1″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He wears glasses and has brown hair, and brown eyes. Police say he could be in the Greene County area or near Brighton, Missouri.

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Pulis’ arrest.

