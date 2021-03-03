Crowder College nursing program in Cassville, Mo. receives high marks

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - For the past three years, students at the Crowder College campus in Cassville received a 100% passing rate on their final nursing school exams.

”It’s rewarding and it is just a sign of the hard work our faculty and our students put in,” Nursing program coordinator, Kimberly Smith said.

Nursing student Madison Branstetter tells KY3 community colleges are often looked at as the underdogs.

”This really shows that community schools can be the way to go,” Branstetter said.

At first, Branstetter couldn’t decide which school to attend. But after meeting with the nursing program coordinator she said she realized they’re actually helping you to succeed to pass.

“They are wanting you to pass they’re trying to help you for your future,” Branstetter said.

Student Shubhechhya Shrestha said with English being her second language, nursing didn’t come naturally to her.

”The teachers were always there to go back to and being like okay what are the resources you need what do you need to be back on track to be where you want to be,” Shrestha said.

Student Lauren McManus said she was drawn to the nursing program because Crowder College has some of the lowest tuition rates in the state and the school accepts A+ scholarships.

”A+, it allows me to put that toward my tuition so I don’t have to pay any tuition,” McManus said. “The only fees I have to pay are my lab fees and my book fees.”

She said the small class size also helps.

”It’s really nice to have those people for you to help you study and prepare,” McManus said.

”I never went into it thinking oh its gonna be a second school or oh its classified as that it was always okay I see the qualities I like in it and the NCLEX pass rate is amazing,” Shrestha said.

