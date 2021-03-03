Advertisement

Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A federal judge on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without permission of its users.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning on Thursday.

Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures Facebook put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.

Facebook halted U.S. political ads when the polls closed on Nov. 3, an extension of an earlier restriction on new political ads in the week leading up to Election Day. It said at the time that the ban would be temporary but did not give a clear end date.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle,” the company said in a blog post Wednesday. “As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited.”

Twitter has banned political ads permanently.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and...
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.
Firefighters believe gas fumes caused explosion, house fire in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TYSON FOODS - Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from...
States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge
Experts warn of a potential COVID-19 surge while several governors are loosening restrictions.
COVID-19 surge feared as restrictions roll back
The Times of London reported allegations that the duchess drove out two personal assistants and...
Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff
Tennessee investigators have recovered dozens of missing children in an operation.
150 missing Tennessee children located during ‘Operation Volunteer Strong’
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm...
Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol