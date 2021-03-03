Feds indict Marionville, Mo. man for threatening 2 congressmen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted a Marionville, Mo., man for threatening two members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, faces federal charges in a three-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Feb. 23. A judge unsealed the indictment after Hubert’s arrest. Hubert remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Monday, March 8.

The federal indictment alleges that on Jan. 7, 2021, Hubert threatened to assault and murder U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II, with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Cleaver while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties, and retaliate against Cleaver on account of the performance of his official duties. Cleaver represents the Fifth Congressional District in Missouri.

The indictment also alleges that on May 6, 2019, Hubert threatened to assault and murder U.S. Representative Steve Cohen, with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Cohen while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties, and retaliate against Cohen on account of the performance of his official duties. The indictment alleges this threat occurred when Hubert called Cohen’s office in Washington, D.C. Cohen represents the Ninth Congressional District in Tennessee.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Capitol Police, the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Marionville-Aurora, Mo., Police Department.

