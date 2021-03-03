Advertisement

Missouri House proposal creates guidelines for sports team eligibility for transgender youth

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri House bill is looking to create guidelines for students in public secondary schools to participate on sports teams based on their sex.

State Representative Chuck Basye is sponsoring House Bill 1045 and says he was inspired to create this bill based on what he deems to be fair.

”There’s a difference between men and women biologically and physically,” Representative Basye says. “That might sound sexist to some but it’s just a simple fact.”

Co-President of the Glo Center, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, says it’s harmful to transgender women to prevent them from playing with other women.

“We need to retire and put to bed this notion this notion that trans-women are not women,” Sherman-Wilkins says. “Trans-women are women. Full stop. Period. That is it.”

The bill would allow these sports guidelines:

  • A biologically female student may participate in an athletic contest organized for females, males, or both sexes
  • A biologically male student may participate in an athletic context organized for males or both sexes
  • A transgender male student who is transitioning or has transitioned from female to male and who has not taken hormone therapy to transition may participate in an athletic contest organized for females, males, or both sexes
  • A transgender male student who is transitioning or has transitioned from female to male and who has taken hormone therapy to transition may participate in an athletic contest organized for males or both sexes
  • A transgender female student who is transitioning or has transitioned from male to female may participate in an athletic contest for males or both sexes regardless of hormone therapy use

Representative Basye says by allowing transgender females to play with biological females who identify as a female, it can be detrimental to those women.

“Some of these women may be denied the ability to get a scholarship and go to higher education because if you get beat out continuously, you’re going to miss out on that opportunity,” Representative Bayse says.

Sherman-Wilkins says this bill would allow for discrimination against transgender youth and could prevent them from even participating.

“Every young person deserves happiness, deserves to pursue happiness and deserves to play a sport that they love,” Sherman- Wilkins. “We should not be in the business of restricting that just because an individual happens to be trans.”

Representative Bayse says the Emerging Issues Committee will hear the bill Wednesday night, but he anticipates this issue will eventually go to the ballot for Missouri voters to decide.

