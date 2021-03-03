Moms and Money: Toddler Dance Party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the pandemic, most dance places had to shutter their doors for much of the past year. That’s not the case anymore at Republic Parks and Recreation, where Toddler Dance Party was just launched.

“It’s just really an opportunity for children to come out and get a chance to follow along with choreographed dance movements, work on motor skills as well as listen to music and have a chance to get out of the house and have just some activity” said Joanna Scott, Recreation Coordinator for Republic Parks and Recreation.

Scott says Toddler Dance Party is filling a need in the community.

“The toddler market in particular is there’s not a lot of places to take your kids right now and a lot of kids aren’t going to daycare” said Scott.

Jennifer Sizemore takes her two kids, ages two and four. They just moved to Republic last summer.

“I had been looking for opportunities for my family to socialize. We’ve been kind of shut in because of the pandemic and various other things. A lot of places and businesses are kind of expensive. The library used to have toddler times but they’re not right now so this is kind of a nice in between option. We pay for it but it’s fairly inexpensive” said Sizemore.

Scott says they just launched Toddler Dance Party in January. It’s been so popular, they’ve added a second class. Due to Covid, they are limiting the class to 30 children. The cost is $2 per child.

