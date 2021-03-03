Advertisement

Moms and Money: Toddler Dance Party

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to the pandemic, most dance places had to shutter their doors for much of the past year. That’s not the case anymore at Republic Parks and Recreation, where Toddler Dance Party was just launched.

“It’s just really an opportunity for children to come out and get a chance to follow along with choreographed dance movements, work on motor skills as well as listen to music and have a chance to get out of the house and have just some activity” said Joanna Scott, Recreation Coordinator for Republic Parks and Recreation.

Scott says Toddler Dance Party is filling a need in the community.

“The toddler market in particular is there’s not a lot of places to take your kids right now and a lot of kids aren’t going to daycare” said Scott.

Jennifer Sizemore takes her two kids, ages two and four. They just moved to Republic last summer.

“I had been looking for opportunities for my family to socialize. We’ve been kind of shut in because of the pandemic and various other things. A lot of places and businesses are kind of expensive. The library used to have toddler times but they’re not right now so this is kind of a nice in between option. We pay for it but it’s fairly inexpensive” said Sizemore.

Scott says they just launched Toddler Dance Party in January. It’s been so popular, they’ve added a second class. Due to Covid, they are limiting the class to 30 children. The cost is $2 per child.

They also offer Toddler Open Gym and Toddler Tumbling. Check their list of activities here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and...
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.
Motorcycle explosion causes house fire in Republic, Mo.
Firefighters believe gas fumes caused explosion, house fire in Republic, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in North Las...
Abortion concerns prompt St. Louis Archdiocese warning on COVID-19 vaccine
Moms and Money Toddler Dance Time
Moms and Money Toddler Dance Time
generic
Pack of dogs attack woman while on walk in Searcy County, Ark.; suffered serious injuries
Keith James, center, hurries to move a cabinet out of his house before the roof collapses in...
The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance says check policy before storm season