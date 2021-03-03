Advertisement

Moody leads No. 12 Arkansas past South Carolina

Arkansas forward Connor Vanover, center, defends against South Carolina center Tre-Vaughn...
Arkansas forward Connor Vanover, center, defends against South Carolina center Tre-Vaughn Minott, front, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its 10th straight in the Southeastern Conference with a 101-73 victory over South Carolina on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers to continue its longest league win streak to match the 1994 national champions who won their last 10 SEC regular-season games that year.

Moody had four 3-pointers as Arkansas reached 20 victories for a second straight year under coach Eric Musselman.

The Razorbacks got going from way outside in the first half to open a double-digit lead that South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) could not overcome.

Justin Smith had had 22 points, JD Notae 21 and Desi Sills 15, tying his career high with five 3-pointers.

Arkansas, a middle of the SEC pack team in three-point shooting percentage, couldn’t miss in a first half that looked more like practice than an SEC game.

The Razorbacks made 10 of 20 from behind the arc on the way to a 49-32 halftime lead.

Leading scorer Moody hit three 3-pointers while Sills made his first four before he bounced a long one off the rim.

Arkansas made 20 3-pointers in its opening win over Mississippi Valley in November. It’s previous high in SEC play this season was 12 in a 99-69 drubbing of Georgia in January. And they used the long ball to pull away early.

Sills’ first 3-pointer put Arkansas up for good at 17-14. Moody made it 26-18 with his second three of the half. Even 7-foot-3 Connor Vanover got into the act, nailing an open shot from the right corner. By the time Sills made back-to-back threes, the Razorbacks were up 32-22 and wouldn’t be caught.

It didn’t help that South Carolina’s top two scorers in AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant were a combined 4-of-20 shooting for 10 points the first 20 minutes.

Lawson led the Gamecocks with 18 points.

Moody, the smooth, 6-foot-6 freshman, finished 10-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks look poised to be a dangerous team this March. They’ve got outside shooting, a dynamic scorer in Moody and a strong inside game led by the quick senior in Smith. And Arkansas’ already has a victory over SEC regular-season champion Alabama to fall back on should the teams meet at the SEC Tournament next week.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks broke a six-game losing streak last Saturday at Georgia, but couldn’t find any momentum against the deep, talented Razorbacks. When Arkansas began hitting threes, South Carolina tried to match them. That’s not their game.

UP NEXT

Arkansas ends the regular season at home against Texas A&M on Saturday.

South Carolina finishes the regular season at Kentucky on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County sheriff confirms bodies found in Benton County, Mo. are missing father, 2 sons
The bodies of Darrell Peak and his sons Kaiden and Mayson were found Monday in Benton Co., MO.
Benton County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office rules deaths of father, sons as a murder-suicide
Greene County Sheriff's Office/Darrell Peak, 40, and his two children, 3-year-old Mayson Peak...
Greene County prosecutor charges father with parental kidnapping in case of missing boys
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and...
Police investigating deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
St. Louis Cardinals: Catching up with Matt Holliday
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier gets ready to bat during spring training baseball practice...
Royals make official Dozier deal for $25 million, four years
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) dunks the ball against Florida during the first half of an...
Arkansas rises in latest AP hoops poll; Missouri falls out
Crew members make repairs after William Byron was involved in a crash during the NASCAR Daytona...
Byron gives NASCAR another surprise winner at Homestead