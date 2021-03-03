Pack of dogs attack woman while on walk in Searcy County, Ark.; suffered serious injuries

HARRIET, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators say a Searcy County, Ark. woman suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a pack of dogs on a walk.

Deputies responded to Shore View Road near Harriet Monday around 2 p.m. They found the woman attacked by eight dogs. The dogs dragged her down the road. Deputy Dakotah Springstead found the dogs in the area, later containing them.

Medical crews airlifted the victim, who has not been identified, to Cox Medical Center in Springfield. Doctors treated her for broken bones, lacerations and major blood loss.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police Criminal Division and the Arkansas Department of Health are investigating the incident.

