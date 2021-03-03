Police identify bicyclist killed in crash in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a bicyclist killed after he was struck by a car in February.

Kevin Shank, 59, died in the crash on the night of February 19.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Section responded to 2225 N. National regarding the crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. Investigators say a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on National when the driver merged into the left turn lane to make a left turn. The driver struck Shank, stopped in the turn lane on a bicycle. Shank died a week later from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the crash.

