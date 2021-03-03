Advertisement

Police identify pedestrian hit in crash in Springfield, Mo.

Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and Sunset.
Officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont and Sunset.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a woman killed after she was struck by a car on a sidewalk in south Springfield Monday.

Officers say Phyllis D. Tinsley, 73, died in the crash at Woodland and Fremont near the Battlefield Mall.

Investigators determined a 2014 Ford Escape driven by a 72-year-old driver was traveling southbound on Fremont approaching the intersection of Woodland.  The driver suffered a medical emergency and drove off the roadway, striking Tinsley while walking on the sidewalk.

The driver and his passenger suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

