Revised plans for Harrison public safety center increase project costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The costs for building a new public safety center in Harrison, Arkansas has increased.

The complex will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more than expected.

“We have been without so much for so many years,” said Mayor Jerry Jackson.

City leaders have been planning on building a new public safety center for years.

Jackson said, “We have the same building we built in 1951. It just goes on and on and on, the heat, the ventilation, everything is (old).”

The concrete building that houses city hall, the fire and police stations is no longer able to accommodate the needs of the growing community.

We asked, “What’s been the biggest challenge with this project?”

“Budget. Any large project, your biggest problem is going to be budget,” said Harrison Public Works Director Wade Phillips.

Although a public safety tax was approved by voters years ago, it’s taken some time to get the building’s design just right.

Phillips said, “We’ve got to start figuring out how to accomplish the goals, meet the needs of the different departments that are going to be in there. But also keep this within a reasonable budget so that we get the most bang for our buck.”

Recently, city council approved changes to the building contract.

It includes several new items like a port to help prisoner transfers from patrol car to station, a fifth bay for the fire department and a lightning surge protection system to safeguard electronics.

The new addition to the blue prints for the public safety center, currently being built, do come with a higher price tag. However, city officials say they’ve got that cost covered.

“We’re good. We’ve got the funds,” said Jackson.

The initial cost of the project was $8 million. The newest features increase the cost 2.6 percent to roughly $8.6 million. The difference will be covered by money already collected by the public safety tax. No additional costs will be handed down to taxpayers.

“We’ve got a guaranteed maximum price at this point. That’s locked in. We don’t have to worry too much about price increases due to the supply chain being messed up as it has been, material price increases. Right now our price is locked in. As long as we don’t make any changes or we don’t have any real disasters come up we should be pretty solid,” said Phillips.

Work on the new public safety center will continue this spring.

All of the construction will be handled by a local building company.

