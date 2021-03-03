Springfield-area water rescue teams preparing for severe storm season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department, Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District and Battlefield Fire Protection District all operate Water Rescue teams serving the citizens of Springfield and Greene County, and throughout Missouri Region-D.

These teams respond to swift water, flood, ice and recreational water emergencies in addition to providing mutual aid upon request throughout southwest Missouri and as a component of the Homeland Security Regional Response System.

In 2018, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office lost Deputy Aaron Paul Roberts to an incident involving fast-rising water that swept his car off the road.

“Flooding happens fast. Roadways that may just appear wet may actually be covered by deep or fast-moving water and can quickly result in an emergency situation” said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington.

In memory of Deputy Roberts and as we acknowledge Missouri’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week this week, below are some water safety tips to keep the public safe during wet weather changes:

If severe weather or flooding is forecasted, do not plan to go near the water

Have weather alerts activated on your electronic device

If you must drive during a storm, have an alternate route planned and let someone know when you leave and plan to return

Stay away from drains, ditches and streams

Always know your river or stream or go with someone familiar with that waterway

Turn around, don’t drown! It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. As little as 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock an adult over. Most vehicles can be swept away by less than 2 feet of moving water. For your safety, find an alternate route

