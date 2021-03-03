Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of three Greene County residents from COVID-19.
Health leaders reported the deaths between Wednesday, February 24 and Tuesday, March 2. The victims include:
* A woman in her 70s
*. Two women in their 80s
All of these victims lived in long-term care facilities, suffering from underlying health conditions. The deaths total 417 in the county since the pandemic started.
Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:
20s: 1 death
30s: 2 deaths
40s: 7 deaths
50s: 23 deaths
60s: 48 deaths
70s: 109 deaths
80s: 134 deaths
90s: 87 deaths
100s: 6 deaths
COVID-19 Living Memorial
The Springfield-Greene Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial
COVID-19 in our community
A total of 27,707 cases have been reported in Greene County. The county reported 223 cases of COVID-19 last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 31.9.
We all play a part in prevention
Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Wash your hands
- Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn
- Stay home if you are sick
- Limit interactions and social gatherings
- Minimize travel
For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.