Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 3 new deaths related to COVID-19

Medical physicians test for the coronavirus.
Medical physicians test for the coronavirus.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of three Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders reported the deaths between Wednesday, February 24 and Tuesday, March 2. The victims include:

* A woman in her 70s

*. Two women in their 80s

All of these victims lived in long-term care facilities, suffering from underlying health conditions. The deaths total 417 in the county since the pandemic started.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 2 deaths

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 23 deaths

60s: 48 deaths

70s: 109 deaths

80s: 134 deaths

90s: 87 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

COVID-19 Living Memorial

The Springfield-Greene Health Department is committed to remembering each life lost from COVID-19 and supporting those left behind. The COVID-19 Living Memorial allows families to share stories and memories of loved ones. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 27,707 cases have been reported in Greene County. The county reported 223 cases of COVID-19 last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 31.9.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit interactions and social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

